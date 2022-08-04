The 2022 Winner of Zone Bootcamp Announced

The winning teams are GREEN4LIFE, Zinance, Cha Com from the Student track and AECIS, EZIN Vietnam from the Startup track, 5 winning teams have received prizes of more than 100 million VND from the organizer and ACB WIN and going to participate in a 2-week Innovation & Entrepreneurship training course in Hong Kong from Business School of Hong Kong University, in addition, there were also Sponsor’s awards from DEEPVIEW with 5 individual prizes for the excellent students participated in the Bootcamp program and 3 scholarships from VVCC.

Zone Bootcamp is an annual program organized by Zone Startups Vietnam, powered by Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) – ACB WIN Innovation Program and Business School of Hong Kong University with the theme F.I.R.E tech for 2022.

Participants in “Zone Bootcamp” are students, entrepreneurs and young talents who are passionate about startup and innovation. Zone Bootcamp Program is based on multilateral cooperation to support Vietnam Startup Ecosystem including Government, Universities, Incubators, Accelerator Programs, and enterprises with the desire to bring opportunities for students and young talents to learn, encouraging creativity, creating a playground and gather great resources to bring competitive advantages to students and startups of Vietnam to other countries in the region.

In order to scout and train the core of innovation for students and young talents especially in the current wave of strong digital transformation, Zone Bootcamp 2022 has been taking place for two months from 6/2022 – 8/2022 with more than 20 intensive training sessions and nearly 50 one-on-one training sessions by coaches from Hong Kong University, Innovation Institute under the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City Academy of Posts and Telecommunications and many other supporting parties.

After more than 2 months, Zone Bootcamp 2022 ended with the Grand Finale competition of 8 teams from the student track and 5 teams from the Startup group on July 27, 2022, the Judges selected 5 teams. Winners are going to participate in a 2-week Innovation & Entrepreneurship training course in Hong Kong and brought home cash prizes of more than 100 million VND from the organizers.