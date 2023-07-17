Extra color New Apple iPhone 15 Pro will be Deep Pink?

While Apple may not be known for frequently altering its smartphone designs, the company undeniably leads the way in creating color trends. The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is no exception, promising not only technological and performance advancements but also a visual transformation that is set to make waves in 2023.

Months ahead of the official release of the iPhone 15, a plethora of rumors and leaks regarding its specifications and design have inundated the internet. Though these details still await official confirmation, they have already sparked excitement and anticipation among Apple enthusiasts. Among the leaks, a series of photos showcasing a pink iPhone 15 Pro have garnered significant attention.

Referred to as “Deep Pink” within online communities, this variant of the iPhone 15 Pro sports a captivating shade of sweet pink that has particularly captivated female users. The inclusion of such a color option further bolsters the notion that Apple is adept at setting trends and catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Expected to launch later this year, the iPhone 15 is rumored to introduce a variety of noteworthy features. These include a shift to the USB-C connector, the inclusion of pressure-sensitive buttons, and the incorporation of a Dynamic Island strip across all four versions. Notably, the Pro series is expected to boast an upgraded camera system and a titanium frame that offers enhanced durability compared to stainless steel.

Earlier reports from 9to5Mac suggested that Apple is planning to introduce a new color option for its 2023 iPhone lineup. Specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are rumored to be available in an elegant wine red, reminiscent of burgundy. These images indicate that the wine red hue will be deeper and richer than the Product Red color featured on previous models like the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. Additionally, Apple is said to be testing two new color options, namely blue (Cyan) and dark pink (Magenta), for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

It is important to note that the leaked images of the pink iPhone 15 Pro currently circulating online are still unverified rumors. Nevertheless, the prospect of a Pro version in delightful colors like “Deep Pink” has generated considerable anticipation among iPhone enthusiasts.