What’s the average number of workdays required for someone in Vietnam to afford an iPhone 15 Pro?

A statistic shows that Vietnam is in the top 5 countries and territories that have to work the most working days if they want to own an iPhone 15 Pro.

According to the iPhone Index 2023 ranking of the international e-commerce platform Picodi, Vietnamese users need an average of 55.6 consecutive working days to buy an iPhone 15 Pro with the lowest configuration.

iPhone Index is an annual ranking conducted by Picodi since 2018. The indexes are calculated based on iPhone prices announced by Apple in official markets and average salaries taken from the websites of housing statistics agencies. water, then divide by 21 – the actual number of working days in a month. Vietnam started having an Apple Store online store from May 18.

According to the Electronic Information Portal of the General Statistics Office in April, the average salary in Vietnam is 7 million VND per month. If divided by 21, Vietnamese people have an income of 334,000 VND per day. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB version announced in Vietnam is 28.99 million VND. Thus, the actual time for Vietnamese people to buy a new smartphone is higher, about 87 days.

Also according to the rankings, users in Turkey spend the most working days to own an iPhone 15 Pro with 123.7 days, followed by the Philippines 79.5 days, Brazil 66.6 days and India 55.9 days. .

The places with the fewest working days to buy an iPhone are Switzerland 4.2 days, USA 5.3 days, Australia 6.3 days, Luxembourg 6.5 days and Singapore 6.7 days.

The set of four iPhone 15s were launched at the Wonderlust event on September 12 (early morning of September 13, Hanoi time) but there is not much difference compared to previous rumors. All four devices have changed the USB-C connection port, the camera has a maximum resolution of 48 megapixels. iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have 6.1 and 6.7 inch screens, equipped with A16 Bionic chip, dual cameras, Dynamic Island screen. While the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are upgraded with the A17 Pro chip, the USB-C port is capable of transmitting data at a speed of 10 Gbps, titanium bezel, Action button replaces the position of the sound adjustment switch.