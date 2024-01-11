Home » Irish Launches Human Trafficking Probe Following Discovery of 14 Migrants, including Vietnamese in Shipping Container
Trending

Irish Launches Human Trafficking Probe Following Discovery of 14 Migrants, including Vietnamese in Shipping Container

by Vietnam Insider
Police officers work at the scene where 39 bodies were found in a shipping container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Essex, Britain, on 23 October. Photo: AFP

On Wednesday, Irish authorities announced the commencement of an inquiry into human trafficking following the discovery of 14 migrants inside a refrigerated shipping container at the Rosslare port in the southeast.

Prior to the vessel’s arrival, U.K. authorities had alerted their Irish counterparts based on a migrant’s distress call. A statement from Irish police revealed that, following a medical evaluation, nine men, three women, and two girls were found to be in good health.

Although the nationalities of the migrants were not immediately identified, reports from RTE and the Irish Independent suggested that the majority, including the girls, were Kurds from Iran and Iraq. Additionally, three individuals were from Vietnam, and one was from Turkey. The discovery occurred during a vehicle inspection as it exited the ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium, which had arrived on Monday.

You Might Be Interested In

Rosslare seaport serves both passenger and freight traffic from Britain and Europe, offering connections to France and Spain. Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan expressed relief at the migrants’ well-being, emphasizing they had likely spent more than 24 hours inside the container.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar assured that Dublin would expedite the processing of any potential asylum claims, underscoring the country’s “first response is always a humanitarian one.” Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, revealed that the container had been loaded onto a truck south of Paris before reaching Zeebrugge, emphasizing the fortuitous prevention of a potentially tragic outcome.

Vietnam Insider is a fast-growing media site with deep finance, enterprise, tech, travel, life and other industry verticals in Vietnam. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn

You may also like

Why Vietnam listed among Top 3 countries with...

Euro 2024 Qualifying: Which countries are qualified?

How to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day

Japan issues electronic visas to Vietnamese tourists

Cultural Fusion: Integrating Vietnamese And Singaporean Learning Techniques

Where you are traveling for the upcoming national...