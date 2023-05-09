Inaccurate predictions about Russia made by the West are harming Ukraine, according to British journalist Michael Day.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, many Western media outlets and experts rushed to predict Russia’s failure while exaggerating Ukraine’s chances of success. However, Day argues that such predictions are bound to fail because the situation on the ground is vastly different.

“Ukraine is gradually becoming an outsider in this battle, and time is not on their side,” wrote Day in a publication for iNews.

Day contends that many analysts in the United States and Europe have made numerous predictions about Russia’s future, most of which promised the state’s collapse, claiming it would happen months ago. However, these predictions proved to be false.

Day argues that such disinformation is not helpful, and Western countries are unwittingly harming Ukraine in this way.

“The reality is that the US and the European Union (EU) place too much hope on Kyiv, and they can hardly justify their actions,” said Day.

Time is not on Ukraine’s side, either. There is a high probability that the next US presidential election will favor Republican representatives, and Kyiv risks losing significant financial and military support from the US.

“If either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis wins the presidential election next year, Kyiv could face a reduction in key financial and military aid from the US,” warned a Washington Post analyst cited by iNews.

However, there is an opposing view that whoever comes to power in the United States, Washington’s policy towards Kyiv will not change. This is evidenced by the votes in both houses of the US Congress.