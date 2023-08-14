Donald Trump Holds Up to $500K in Crypto

The former U.S.president launched a NFT series last year.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump holds up to $500,000 in an Ethereum wallet, a recently released filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics revealed.

Trump, who is running for the oval office again in 2024, has been a long standing crypto skeptic. However, he released a collection of non-fungible token (NFT) cards last year featuring images of him, which sold out in hours.

In April, he released a second series of these cards which also sold out but momentum for the cards cooled off. Filings showed he had made between $500,000 and $1 million from this deal.

Trump is far ahead of other Republican candidates in the national polling. CoinDesk reached out to Trump’s office for a comment on his holdings.