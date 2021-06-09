How mobile apps have changed gambling forever

Mobile betting has ensured gambling on sports will never be the same again. The betting industry has changed more than most other areas of business with the improvement in technology.

The betting methods of the previous generation now seem like something from the stone age to modern bettors. Today’s gamblers want convenience, speed and security.

From the generous welcome bonuses you can find at mytopsportsbooks.com to the market best price on football and horse racing, mobile betting is full of surprises. The marketplace has become so crammed in recent years; bookmakers must battle for your business and convince you to choose them over the competition. That puts the bettor in a privileged position. They have all the power.

If you haven’t yet enjoyed the benefits of betting online using your smartphone, we reveal some of the positive impacts mobile apps have made on gamblers and explain how you can join an online bookie today and start betting.

Convenience

Download a legal and licensed betting app to your smartphone or mobile device, and you can bet where you want, where you want, and on what you want. The best apps have all the same sports, markets, odds, promotions, and features as you’d find on the site’s desktop version. But there’s one major difference. You can gamble on the go. Fit your betting around your daily schedule by turning everyday scenarios into an opportunity to wager on live sports such as horse racing, football and greyhounds. With a mobile betting app on your handset, you always have a bet at the touch of your screen.

Security

The best mobile betting apps offer online security that allows you to enjoy gambling on sports with complete peace of mind. Spend less time worrying about the safety of your transactions and more time looking for value, backing winners and beating the bookies. Bettors benefit from secure socket layer technology, which keeps your payment card information safe from cyberattack. Your account info is never seen by another person, thanks to the encryption program in use. It is important to research a bookies’ security measures before you consider joining. They must offer you the latest and best protection. You will often find details on their security at the bottom of the homepage.

Bonuses

Due to how packed the gambling industry has become in recent years, with established names competing for your business against start-up and online-only bookies, it is difficult for a site to stand out. How do you choose one bookie over another when they seem so similar? The marketing teams at major betting apps help their site stand out from the crowd by offering a welcome bonus that leaves the competition in its shadow. All new customers are eligible to claim the welcome bonus offered. These come in many different shapes and sizes, including free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds.

Odds

Betting on your smartphone using a modern mobile app allows you to compare the odds offered by major bookmakers on your chosen bet. Instead of going from bookie to bookie, you can use a betting odds comparison website to see which firm has the most generous odds. Never again will you be forced to take a lesser price on your bets. Make sure every wager you place is struck at the best odds available. Remember, bigger odds means more cash in your pocket when you back a winner. The differences in prices offered by bookies may seem marginal, but they soon add up.

Register

You can register for an online betting account and start to enjoy the benefits listed on this page. Creating an account takes less than three minutes, and you must complete the process just once. In the future, it’s a simple case of logging in to your betting account with your username and password. Follow the steps below to create an account in the quickest possible time and to bag the best welcome bonus available to you as a new player.

1. Choose the bookie you want to join

2. Visit their website and click the sign-up button

3. Fill in the registration form, providing all necessary details

4. Make your first deposit and bet on sports

5. Your welcome bonus free bet will then be added to your account

Contributed by Igor Batista

