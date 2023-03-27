Responsible Gambling in Vietnam: Challenges and Opportunities

The online gambling industry in Vietnam is rapidly growing, which makes operators and the local government control the activity and make sure that players don’t face gambling addiction problems. Still, it’s hard to completely regulate the area, but Vietnamese players can opt for helpful tips and tools of online casinos in Vietnam to have a safe overall experience.

The Current State of Gambling in Vietnam

The area of online casino games is massive. The gambling & betting revenue in the country is estimated to reach US$3.53bn, which means that Vietnamese gamble for real money a lot and regularly. The range of games to play here is huge thanks to the dozens of gambling providers operating in the country.

Gamblers can access a slot machine collection with Megaways, Infinity Reels, or other features. This way, the number of paylines and bonus symbols can vary a lot. Other popular trends in local online casinos include real dealer live shows, crash games for cryptocurrency, and in-game features like Bonus Buy to play with additional boosts.

With such a wide variety of gambling prospects, it is essential that operators have control over gaming security. Not only do they obtain licenses from global regulators like Curacao and MGA but also include links to responsible gaming organizations as well as their own tools such as self-exclusion and deposit limits. These measures are employed in order to ensure players can partake in an enjoyable yet secure experience while averting any form of gambling addiction.

Responsible Gambling Initiatives in Vietnam

According to the gambling laws in Vietnam, this activity was legalized in 2017. In a year, the country also allowed sports betting options and esports. By providing these regulations, the government also set certain rules to make this industry safe and controlled. But still, some online casinos are offshore, which doesn’t allow the local regulators to check their responsible gambling approach and tools.

Such casino sites are popular since the laws don’t permit locals to enter casinos if their monthly income is less than 10 million dongs. This forces players to opt for alternatives, including online gambling venues. Plus, there is an age restriction for gambling which requires bettors to be at least 21 years old.

The most common responsible gaming tools & measures to play in Vietnam are as follows:

payment limits on gambling sites, including minimum and maximum ones;

verification to prove the legal age and identity in general;

tools like self-exclusion and the option to set the length of the gaming session;

tips and questions on the site to let players reveal their gambling addiction in time;

links to helping organizations like GamStop.

Conclusion

Online casinos in Vietnam have not only fair but also responsible gaming services to let Vietnamese players avoid gambling addiction and have safe games. The sites promote safe gambling and remind players that casino games aren’t the way to get regular income. And when players need help, they can contact customer support for a cooling-off period or international organizations like Gamblers Anonymous. With the help of all these tools, players in Vietnam can keep on enjoying online casino games and do it safely.