Ho Chi Minh City Illuminate the Sky with fireworks to celebrate National Day September 2 at 2 locations

Ho Chi Minh City will display fireworks at 2 locations: Saigon River Tunnel and Dam Sen Cultural Park.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a document directing the organization of fireworks on the occasion of the National Day 2/9. According to this decision, this year, the city will set off fireworks at 2 locations: Saigon River Tunnel and Dam Sen Cultural Park. Shooting time from 21h to 21h15.

In particular, at the beginning of the Saigon River Tunnel, there will be high-range fireworks and at Dam Sen cultural park there will be low-range fireworks.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the relevant departments, agencies and sectors to closely coordinate in the preparation, ensuring security and safety, traffic flow… at the same locations at the same time.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City also organized a street art lighting program and a special art program to celebrate National Day on the evening of September 2 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street. At the same time, organize the release of hot air balloons on September 2 and 3 in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.