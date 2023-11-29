Home » Ho Chi Minh City introduces 60 typical tourism products into tours and routes
LifeTravel

Ho Chi Minh City introduces 60 typical tourism products into tours and routes

Ho Chi Minh City is implementing various solutions to attract tourists, including developing new tourism products and enhancing existing ones.

by Linh Vu

Ho Chi Minh City has made significant progress in developing its tourism industry, with all districts offering tourism products. The city’s tourism industry has carefully selected 60 typical tourism products to create tours and routes, 30 of which are completely new. These include tours like “Saigon – Cho Lon Memories”, the tour of the jewelry and gemstone neighborhood in District 5, the tour “District 10 – Where History is Marked”, and the tour “Come to District 10 to hear stories of Oriental medicine”. One of the most recent additions to the city’s tourism product set is medical tourism, which includes traditional and Oriental medicine stores. Visitors can experience medical services and remedies to improve their physical strength, health, and beauty care.

Đến quận 10 nghe kể chuyện Đông y

The tour “Come to District 10 to hear stories of Oriental medicine” (Photo: tcdulichtphcm.vn)

Tour đảo Thiềng Liềng 1 Ngày 1.000.000đ | Cần Giờ Travel

Learning the salt-making process with the tour route Can Gio – Ap Thieng Lieng

Ho Chi Minh City is also focusing on developing new tour routes in suburban areas, like the Can Gio – Ap Thieng Lieng route in Thanh An island commune. Here, visitors can ride bicycles, learn about salt making, and enjoy herbal salt foot bath therapy while listening to the melodies of đờn ca tài tử.

According to Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, “Once we have launched the product, managers and local people are the keys to preserving and promoting these tourism products”.

Additionally, the city is promoting nighttime destinations for tourists to diversify its tourism products. Overall, these efforts are helping to make Ho Chi Minh City a more attractive and unique tourist destination.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Korean tourists love coming to Vietnam

Here’s what to do in Vietnam’s Ho Chi...

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council – People’s...

Saudi Arabia proposes to issue electronic visas to...

Binh Thuan: Opening of the Kite Festival, setting...

Sa Pa is going to celebrate 120 years...