Ho Chi Minh City introduces 60 typical tourism products into tours and routes

Ho Chi Minh City has made significant progress in developing its tourism industry, with all districts offering tourism products. The city’s tourism industry has carefully selected 60 typical tourism products to create tours and routes, 30 of which are completely new. These include tours like “Saigon – Cho Lon Memories”, the tour of the jewelry and gemstone neighborhood in District 5, the tour “District 10 – Where History is Marked”, and the tour “Come to District 10 to hear stories of Oriental medicine”. One of the most recent additions to the city’s tourism product set is medical tourism, which includes traditional and Oriental medicine stores. Visitors can experience medical services and remedies to improve their physical strength, health, and beauty care.

Ho Chi Minh City is also focusing on developing new tour routes in suburban areas, like the Can Gio – Ap Thieng Lieng route in Thanh An island commune. Here, visitors can ride bicycles, learn about salt making, and enjoy herbal salt foot bath therapy while listening to the melodies of đờn ca tài tử.

According to Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, “Once we have launched the product, managers and local people are the keys to preserving and promoting these tourism products”.

Additionally, the city is promoting nighttime destinations for tourists to diversify its tourism products. Overall, these efforts are helping to make Ho Chi Minh City a more attractive and unique tourist destination.

@vtv.vn