Here’s the list of winners for the Bank of the Year Awards 2022 in ASIA PACIFIC

The Banker @ Financial Times just announced the 2022 winners for the Bank of the Year Awards.

The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards have been running since 2000 and are the most prestigious in global banking. The scope of the awards covers more than 120 countries worldwide.

The Banker’s Awards are judged by a panel of editors including regional and sector specialists. The decisions are made according to a key criteria of improvements made over the past 12 months and both small and large banks compete on an even playing field.

The winners were announced on the night of 1 December at the InterContinental London Park Lane. During the ceremony, The Banker also announced the Global Winner – BBVA, the Financial Inclusion Bank of the year – Santander and the Best Banking in the Community – Scotia Bank.

Here’s the list of winners for the Bank of the Year 2022 in ASIA PACIFIC

REGIONAL WINNER: Siam Commercial Bank

Bangladesh: Standard Chartered

Brunei: Baiduri Bank

Cambodia: ABA Bank

China: Agricultural Bank of China

Hong Kong: Standard Chartered

India: Canara Bank

Indonesia: OCBC NISP

Kazakhstan: ForteBank

Kyrgyzstan : DemirBank

Macau:ICBC (Macau)

Malaysia: Maybank

Mongolia: Golomt Bank

Nepal: Nepal Investment Bank

New Zealand: SBS Bank

Pakistan: Allied Bank

Philippines: Metrobank

Singapore: DBS

South Korea: Hana Bank

Sri Lanka: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

Taiwan: Taishin Bank

Thailand: Siam Commerical Bank

Vietnam: Southeast Asia Bank

Find the 2022 winners for the Bank of the Year Awards in other regions here