Here’s the list of winners for the Bank of the Year Awards 2022 in ASIA PACIFIC

The Banker @ Financial Times just announced the 2022 winners for the Bank of the Year Awards.
The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards have been running since 2000 and are the most prestigious in global banking. The scope of the awards covers more than 120 countries worldwide.
The Banker’s Awards are judged by a panel of editors including regional and sector specialists. The decisions are made according to a key criteria of improvements made over the past 12 months and both small and large banks compete on an even playing field.
The winners were announced on the night of 1 December at the InterContinental London Park Lane. During the ceremony, The Banker also announced the Global Winner – BBVA, the Financial Inclusion Bank of the year – Santander and the Best Banking in the Community – Scotia Bank.
Here’s the list of winners for the Bank of the Year 2022 in ASIA PACIFIC
- REGIONAL WINNER: Siam Commercial Bank
- Bangladesh: Standard Chartered
- Brunei: Baiduri Bank
- Cambodia: ABA Bank
- China: Agricultural Bank of China
- Hong Kong: Standard Chartered
- India: Canara Bank
- Indonesia: OCBC NISP
- Kazakhstan: ForteBank
- Kyrgyzstan : DemirBank
- Macau:ICBC (Macau)
- Malaysia: Maybank
- Mongolia: Golomt Bank
- Nepal: Nepal Investment Bank
- New Zealand: SBS Bank
- Pakistan: Allied Bank
- Philippines: Metrobank
- Singapore: DBS
- South Korea: Hana Bank
- Sri Lanka: Commercial Bank of Ceylon
- Taiwan: Taishin Bank
- Thailand: Siam Commerical Bank
- Vietnam: Southeast Asia Bank
