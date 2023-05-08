Foreigners Lured into Robbery in Hanoi by Group of Young Criminals

Four young individuals in Hanoi have been accused of luring foreigners into apartment buildings to rob them of their belongings.

The accused individuals are Nguyen Duc Anh, Pham Thi Kim Ngan, Van Hai, and Pham Xuan Bac. These individuals live in Dong Minh commune, Tien Hai district, and Nhu Han commune, Yen Son district, respectively.

According to the police, Nguyen Duc Anh had lived and worked in China and was fluent in speaking and writing Chinese. He met Mr. Li Jian through Facebook, who often came to Vietnam for business purposes.

Nguyen Duc Anh made an appointment to discuss business with Jian and planned to rob him, knowing that he wouldn’t dare to report the incident to the police.

The group assigned Nguyen Duc Dat to rent a luxurious apartment in the Me Tri ward area. On April 25, at around 11:30 pm, Duc Anh and his accomplices went to the apartment to meet with Li Jian and his group.

At around 1:00 am on April 26, Bac, Hai, and Dat arrived at the apartment and threatened the victims to rob their mobile phones and cash, including iPhone 14 Pro Max, Huawei, Huawei P50 Pro, blue Redmi, and more than 8 million VND.

The group used alcohol and nylon gloves to clean the room and leave no traces before letting the victims leave. However, the Nam Tu Liem District Police arrested the suspects and prosecuted them for robbery.