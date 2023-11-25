China trials visa-free entry for citizens of 6 countries

China has recently exempted several countries from visa requirements, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. This exemption will be in effect from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, and will allow holders of ordinary passports from these countries to travel, work, visit relatives and friends, and transit for up to 15 days in China without the need for a visa.

However, those who do not meet the visa exemption requirements will still need to apply for a visa before entering China. This move by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aimed at promoting people-to-people exchanges and supporting high-quality development and strong economic growth.