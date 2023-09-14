A one-year pilot program has been agreed upon by Vietnam and China to explore the Ban Gioc (Vietnam) – De Thien (China) waterfall landscape area. The program is scheduled to commence on September 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Hanoi time (10:00 a.m. Beijing time) and conclude on September 14, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Hanoi time (5:00 p.m. Beijing time). Tourists from both countries must register beforehand to visit during this time, with each group limited to a maximum of 20 people. Visa-free entry is available for Vietnamese and Chinese citizens, provided they have a valid passport and travel document.

To ensure a successful pilot, certain restrictions are in place. For the first three months, a maximum of ten tour groups from each country are permitted to travel through the landscape area per day. From the fourth month onwards, the number of people allowed to pass through each day is limited to 500 from each side.

To ensure the utmost safety and protection for visitors, the Ban Gioc – De Thien waterfall landscape area will not be open to third-country tourists during its initial phase. For added security measures, guard stations, surveillance cameras, and warning signs have been strategically placed along the main paths and attractions on the Vietnamese side. In the event of any safety or security concerns, the pilot program will be promptly suspended.

The landscape area is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. with customs clearance concluding by 2:00 p.m. Visitors are limited to a five-hour visit and must exit before 4:00 p.m. During the pilot period, Vietnamese tourists can enjoy a complimentary visit, while Chinese tourists will be charged a fee of 70,000 VND per person, in addition to other service fees.

The Ban Gioc – De Thien waterfall landscape area is a pilot project promoting cross-border and eco-friendly tourism between Vietnam and China. It is a significant achievement that aligns with the professional and respectful tone expected in the tourism and aviation sectors. The location aims to foster mutual understanding and practical cooperation, serving as a model for future developments.

Located on the Vietnamese side in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province, the Ban Gioc Waterfall is a stunning location. The Chinese side, known as Duc Thien, is situated in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. This breathtaking waterfall has been previously recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful waterfalls, and rightfully so.

@tuoitre.vn