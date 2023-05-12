Apple to Launch Online Store in Vietnam Next Week

Tech giant Apple has announced the opening of an online store for the Vietnamese market, which will offer a complete line of Apple products and direct customer support in Vietnamese.

The online store will be launched on May 18, giving Vietnamese users access to the same personalized service and support provided by Apple Store locations worldwide.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail told reporter that, the company is excited to expand its presence in Vietnam and provide superior care and support to its customers. The online store will feature a team of experts who are ready to share their expertise in Vietnamese to assist customers with their queries and concerns.

In addition to a seamless shopping experience in Vietnamese and English, the online store will also provide customers with the opportunity to browse the latest products, discover new features, and learn how to transition to iOS.

The online Apple Store is expected to be a game-changer for the Vietnamese market, offering customers easy access to Apple products and services, without the need to visit physical stores. The online store will be accessible through Apple’s homepage, and although the prices of products have not been announced, they may be higher than other markets due to standard practices.

The launch of the online Apple Store in Vietnam will be a significant milestone for the tech giant and Vietnamese customers alike.