YouTube to remove annoying ad format that irritates viewers

In response to criticism from users, YouTube recently announced that it will be phasing out overlay ads from video content starting on April 6th.

Overlay ads typically appear as banners that obscure or disrupt the content being played on YouTube. This feature is commonly seen on desktop or browser platforms.

YouTube itself has acknowledged that this is an outdated ad format that is annoying for viewers.

It is worth noting that this type of advertising has long since disappeared from mobile devices, being replaced by pre-roll, mid-roll, or post-roll ads that can be skipped.

The overlay ad format on YouTube will be phased out on April 6. Photo: YouTube.

“Overlay ads are an outdated format that only appear on desktop and are annoying for viewers. We hope this move will not have too much impact on creators,” YouTube stated.

However, YouTube’s removal of overlay ads means that the platform will offer other alternative forms of advertising. The platform says it will shift interaction levels towards more effective formats on desktop and mobile devices.

New advertising formats may include features such as product tagging.

@Zing News