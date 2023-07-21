YouTube to address uneven audio issues when watching videos

Many people expect that YouTube’s new feature will help users avoid being startled by excessively loud advertisements or abrupt volume changes when switching to new videos.

YouTube is the largest online video-sharing platform in the world. However, an issue that many users have been facing on this platform for years has not been resolved – the inconsistent volume levels of videos, either too loud or too soft, leading them to constantly adjust the volume.

To address this problem, YouTube has recently introduced a new feature that enables the platform to automatically adjust the volume of each video.

The new feature, called “Stable volume,” has been added to the video settings menu. It is likely that Stable volume will be able to control and balance the volume across different videos, allowing users to enjoy videos without worrying about excessively high or low volume.

New YouTube feature – Stable volume will appear in the customization menu.

A YouTube spokesperson confirmed that YouTube is currently testing a new audio control feature on mobile devices globally, which allows users to have a more consistent sound experience while watching videos. Currently, YouTube is limiting the Stable Volume feature to some accounts and not releasing it widely. The Stable Volume feature will also enhance the user experience on YouTube, especially when listening to music or avoiding intentionally loud advertisements designed to grab attention. Additionally, YouTube has introduced a series of new features for Windows users, including improved video quality, a new fast-forward mode, and enhancements to the Dark Mode. The world’s largest online video-sharing platform has also recently updated its policies to restrict impersonation of content creators and famous channels. The new policy will come into effect on August 21st. According to the new policy, YouTube will suspend and delete accounts that intentionally impersonate another channel by using their information, images, or interface. @Cafef