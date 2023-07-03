YouTube tests blocking video playback if ad blocker is detected

“It looks like you’re using an ad-blocking tool. Video playback will be blocked unless YouTube is whitelisted or ad-blocking is disabled,” the message continues. “Ads enable YouTube to remain free for billions of global users. You can choose ad-free viewing with YouTube Premium, and creators can still earn revenue from your subscriptions.”

After receiving this warning, users have only two options: either disable the ad blocker or subscribe to YouTube Premium to avoid watching ads.

YouTube has confirmed to some news outlets that this is part of a global experiment to encourage viewers to allow ads on the platform. When asked if the company plans to ban users’ access if they use ad blockers, YouTube stated that video playback may be temporarily disabled “in some specific cases.” This occurs when users ignore YouTube’s warning and continue to use ad-blocking tools.

YouTube has not disclosed which regions or how many regions are participating in the experiment. Previously, in May, the company directly tested blocking ad-blocker users from accessing YouTube. At that time, a spokesperson stated that this behavior was not new, and other publishers often require viewers to disable ad-blocking.

According to Variety, YouTube Music and Premium recently surpassed 80 million subscribers, adding 30 million within a year. Priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year, YouTube Premium eliminates ads on the platform and offers additional benefits such as offline viewing and YouTube Music Premium.

@Vietnamnet