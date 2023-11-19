YouTube requires AI content labeling

According to YouTube’s latest policy update, the platform will require content creators to label videos that use artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

According to PCMag, YouTube users must disclose if their videos contain content generated by AI. New options will allow creators to label their videos. Accounts that do not comply with this regulation will not be eligible for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and may have their videos removed.

The first label will be displayed on the description panel to classify whether the video is AI-generated or not. The second label will appear in the video player when the content addresses sensitive topics such as elections, conflicts, or community health crises.

YouTube claims to build accountability around AI tools and features

Experts express concerns that the proliferation of AI-generated tools could lead to an influx of misinformation on the internet, posing a threat to the U.S. presidential election in 2024. YouTube will allow users to request the removal of AI-generated content that simulates their real faces or voices. However, the company will consider various factors before making a decision to remove content. If the content is satirical or involves government officials or celebrities, YouTube will apply stricter standards. According to NY Post, YouTube stated that the company would provide specific guidelines along with examples when the regulations are implemented in 2024. The company is focusing on building a team and developing technology capable of moderating content on a large scale to ensure that YouTube’s AI tools generate appropriate content. @Thanhnien.vn