YouTube requires AI content labeling

According to YouTube’s latest policy update, the platform will require content creators to label videos that use artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
According to PCMag, YouTube users must disclose if their videos contain content generated by AI. New options will allow creators to label their videos. Accounts that do not comply with this regulation will not be eligible for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and may have their videos removed.
The first label will be displayed on the description panel to classify whether the video is AI-generated or not. The second label will appear in the video player when the content addresses sensitive topics such as elections, conflicts, or community health crises.
YouTube claims to build accountability around AI tools and features