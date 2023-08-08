YouTube Premium rolls out enhanced 1080p quality on the web

According to Engadget, the option to play YouTube’s 1080p videos will provide an “enhanced bitrate” choice for members while enjoying content on the web and will be applicable worldwide. It is located above the regular 1080p option in the menu, and clicking on it will prompt non-subscribers to pay for Premium.

YouTube Premium users can now watch enhanced 1080p video on the web

YouTube began testing 1080p Premium earlier this year, describing it as a “1080p version that provides more information per pixel, offering a high-quality viewing experience.” A higher bitrate can provide viewers with good quality without needing to watch at a higher resolution.

Although 4K is also available for some videos, it means that streaming data for the files will be larger, which not all people’s connections can handle and might consume a significant portion of some users’ data.

In reality, YouTube rolled out the advanced video playback capability on iOS a few months ago, but now more people can access this feature. YouTube recently increased the price for Premium subscriptions, meaning users who want a higher quality video experience will need to pay extra for the service.

@Thanhnien.vn