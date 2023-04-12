YouTube Premium officially appears in Vietnam, priced at 79,000 VND/month

On the morning of April 12th, many users in Vietnam reported being able to sign up for the YouTube Premium service.

YouTube Premium is a paid feature of YouTube that allows users to pay for the service in exchange for an ad-free experience.

In addition, YouTube Premium account holders can play music even when their phone screen is off and download videos posted on YouTube.

Vietnamese users can already register to use YouTube Premium. Photo: Trong Dat

Currently, YouTube Premium is offering the first month of free subscription for users in Vietnam, with a monthly fee of 79,000 VND for individual customers afterwards.

For family plans, the monthly cost will be 149,000 VND. To use the service, users can access the website youtube.com/premium or go to the Buy YouTube Premium tab on the YouTube mobile app.

Previously, according to the latest information, the paid service of YouTube (YouTube Premium) will be launched in the Vietnamese market on April 12th. However, this feature will not be open to all users yet, but will only be opened gradually in limited quantities. Google will officially organize a launch event for this feature in the country next week.

@Vietnamnet