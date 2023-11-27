YouTube opens game library for Premium users

YouTube continues to take new initiatives to attract more customers to use the YouTube Premium service.
According to GizmoChina, in a new effort to encourage users to subscribe to the Premium paid service, YouTube is rolling out a new feature called Playables. This feature is a standalone part of the YouTube app or desktop website, allowing users to play games without having to download them.
When accessing Playables, users will see two tabs: Home and Browse. The Home tab will display a list of recently played games and suggest popular game titles. Meanwhile, the Browse tab allows users to explore and choose games they want to experience.
Interface of the new Playables game library on YouTube