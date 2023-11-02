YouTube officially bans ad blockers

YouTube has begun a global effort to combat ad blockers and encourage users to allow ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium.

According to GSMArena, in June, YouTube announced that they were conducting a small global test urging a small group of ad-blocking users to disable them if they wish to view content on the platform. Now, this experiment has become official as the formal implementation process is underway.

Message content displayed when users use an ad blocker with YouTube

When encountering an ad blocker, YouTube will display a notification similar to the screenshot in the article, indicating that video playback will be blocked unless YouTube is added to the whitelist or the ad blocker is turned off. Additionally, users also have the option to try out the Premium package.

YouTube’s Chief Communications Officer, Christopher Lawton, stated that using ad blockers would violate the platform’s terms of service. According to Lawton, advertising supports a diverse ecosystem of content creators worldwide and allows billions of people to access their favorite content on YouTube.

@Thanhnien.vn