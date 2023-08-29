YouTube launches feature to find songs by melody

YouTube has introduced a new feature that allows you to search for a song solely based on its melody.

Few things are as frustrating as having a tune echoing in your mind, making you ponder all day long without being able to pinpoint which song it originates from. That melody keeps resonating in your head, yet you can’t seem to recall the title or even the lyrics of the song to retrieve information.

Dubbed as ‘hum-to-search,’ this feature was developed by Google to enable you to simply hum, sing, or produce any sound resembling a melody, in order to uncover the song containing that melody. Apart from humming to search for the desired song, you can also record a snippet of the song for identification.

If you’re using YouTube and want to experience this feature, you just need to activate YouTube’s voice search tool. Then, you’ll need to hum or record the song for at least three seconds. Once the song is recognized, you’ll be directed to relevant content on the platform.

The results might not always be accurate, but it’s a worthy option to try if you’re stuck with elusive melodies. Additionally, it’s important to note that this feature is currently in the testing phase, so it’s uncertain whether it will become a permanent addition. It’s also worth mentioning that due to the experimental nature of this feature, it’s currently only available to a “small percentage” of YouTube users on Android. This implies that you’ll have to wait a while before the feature becomes widely accessible. The experimental nature of the feature also means that Google might introduce some changes without prior notice. @Cafef