YouTube introduces new features for Windows users

Added new seek mode

Previously, users could use the arrow keys on the keyboard to seek a video by five seconds. Additionally, for devices with touch support, users had the option to double-tap on the left or right side of the video to seek forward or backward. Now, Google has added a new seek mode to YouTube, allowing users to seek forward or backward by 10 seconds while watching a video.

Improved Dark Mode

Currently, when users switch the YouTube interface to Dark Mode, the frame displaying suggestions on the search bar of YouTube does not transition to dark mode.

Google has stated that an upcoming update will address display issues, and Dark Mode will be improved to provide a more synchronized experience for users.

@Cafef