YouTube accused of slow loading on Firefox, smooth on Chrome

Some users have reported that YouTube is intentionally slowing down on the Firefox browser, causing slower upload speeds compared to Chrome.

According to Neowin, if the user’s internet connection is stable, it seems that the issue may be related to performance and hardware optimization for Firefox, such as poor hardware acceleration support or other issues related to system resources.

YouTube runs on Firefox “delayed” 5 seconds compared to Chrome

The issue is that users notice a 5-second delay when loading YouTube videos on the Firefox browser, and this delay disappears when YouTube is tricked into thinking that the video is running on Chrome using a User Agent switch. This suggests that YouTube seems to intentionally load slowly on the Firefox browser, which is a competitor to Chrome.

In fact, this issue is not entirely surprising as similar allegations occasionally arise because browser companies often take measures to compete for market share or increase user numbers. With Google owning Chrome and YouTube, the company has a reason to limit access speed to the largest video social network on rival browsers.

This issue does not occur when using uBlock Origin, so if users find it inconvenient to load YouTube in 5 seconds on Firefox and do not want to use the User Agent switch workaround, they can resort to using uBlock.

@Thanhnien.vn