Young Vietnamese technology workers in the US adjust to a wave of layoffs

Technology giants including Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM collectively laid off roughly 44,000 workers in January 2023 alone – cited VTV.vn.

According to statistics, since the COVID-19 outbreak, January has seen the biggest amount of IT worker layoffs. Many young Vietnamese people in the US are attempting to adapt to this situation to overcome the wave of layoffs.

For Vietnamese technology graduates like Nguyen Manh Hung, a Bachelor of Computer Science graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the job hunt tale is challenging due to the wave of layoffs at both large and small technology organizations in the US. The only way to find possibilities for yourself is to actively seek them out.

According to Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, “Within three months, I got fired twice. I’m now doing interviews for Ford, an insurance firm, and NBC, an American television station. Now, I have to look everywhere for employment.”

Many qualified and experienced Vietnamese engineers are being driven to return to their country by the flood of layoffs. Mr. Dao Thai Duy chose to launch a firm in Vietnam when Twitter eliminated 50% of its workforce, bringing with him more than 10 years of expertise working for many technological businesses in Singapore and the US.

Vietnamese people band together and assist one another in order to withstand the wave of layoffs. Together, a large number of Vietnamese technology engineers in the US have founded tech groups like Vietnam Tech Society and Viet Tech, which have assisted hundreds of people in finding employment or navigating new career paths.

More training sessions are anticipated to be opened, professional skills to be practiced, and young Vietnamese to be connected with specialists and advisers in the technology business through communities like Viet Tech, and Vietnam Tech Society. Vietnamese engineers are demonstrating initiative, persistence, and the capacity to swiftly adjust to global developments at this moment.

@VTV.vn