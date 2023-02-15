Home » You will soon be able to fly non-stop to Sydney from HCMC with Vietjet
Travel

You will soon be able to fly non-stop to Sydney from HCMC with Vietjet

by Neoma Simpson

The budget carrier Vietjet has announced the upcoming launch of a non-stop route from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney, following the recent introduction of a Melbourne route.

Vietjet Air is a Vietnamese ultra-low-cost airline, known for its racy advertising featuring flight attendants in bikinis.

The airline aims to offer competitive pricing for the new direct route, with flights scheduled to commence on April 12, 2023, with six flights per week.

Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney will be available every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing at 19:30 and arriving at 7:20 local time.

Return flights from Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City will be available every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, departing at 10:15 and arriving at 16:30 local time.

To celebrate the new route, Vietjet is offering tens of thousands of tickets from as low as 0 VND during the “golden week” from February 14 to 20, 2023. This promotion applies to both the Melbourne and Sydney routes and can be booked through the VietjetAir website and mobile app, with travel available until October 29, 2023.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own.

