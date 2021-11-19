You can now open your company, bank account in Vietnam even without a visit

Thanks to its solid foundations, Vietnam has proven resilient through different crises, the latest being COVID-19. the economy was one of only a few countries to post GDP growth in 2020 and H1 2021 when the pandemic hit.

You do not need to turn to tax havens for tax optimization, but may easily register your business in Vietnam, a country with stable economic a political situation.

If your enterprise is planning to expand investment into Vietnam, the GBS – Global Business Services LLC can assist you and your clients in establishing a company or buying a ready made one to start your business in just few working days.

Moreover, GBS will help you open bank accounts for your business operation as they cooperate with almost all banks in Vietnam. You may contact Sophie Dao, an expert at GBS via email: sophie@gbs.com.vn or call: +84903189033 for the first free consultation.

Vietnam is facing many obstacles in restarting the economy after a prolonged period of social isolation, but the positive developments observed in October showed that the situation will continue to improve, and growth will accelerate in the months to come, according to the World Bank experts.

