You can now enjoy Netflix’s free mobile plan in Vietnam. Here’s how

Vietnam has become the first market in Asia to get Netflix’s free mobile plan and only the second in the world.

The free Android mobile plan allows users to stream some of Netflix’s most popular without any ads. When signing up no payment information is required and users just need to enter their email addresses and confirm they are at least 18 years old, local media reported.

Fans will be able to watch popular series and films such as ‘Squid Game,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Money Heist’ and others.

But the only Vietnamese content available at the moment is romantic drama ‘Mat Biec’ (Dreamy Eyes).

Netflix said the download feature, which allows users to watch on the go and without an Internet connection, would be made available under the free plan in the coming months.

In September Kenya became the first country to get the free plan.

The streaming platform currently has 214 million paid subscribers in more than 190 markets.

But in Vietnam, while most local streaming platforms such as FPT Play, Galaxy Play and VieOn allow users to register for a free account and watch movies with ads, Netflix costs VND70,000-260,000 ($3-11.48) a month.

Many people buy and share Netflix accounts with people online to split the cost, but this poses security risks. People have also been scammed, VNExpress’s Dang Khoa reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

