You can eat your way around the Saigon streets

Saigon is the largest business hub of Vietnam, it’s also a goldmine for some of the best food in the country.

A true melting pot where culture from all over mesh into one taste, Saigon cuisine is unique and like none other. Next time you visit the city, be sure to stop at one of these street food shop to cure your hunger and give your taste buds an experience like never before.

The Saigon street food tour by motorbike ranked #14 out of 25 of the best activities in the world suitable for foodie travelers in 2022, which announced by TripAdvisor.

Previously, TripAdvisor, World’s largest travel platform, announced the 25 best activities travelers can do around the world, according to the travelers who love to do things (Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award). Thereby, the Saigon street food tour by motorbike ranked #14 out of 25 of the best activities in the world suitable for foodie travelers.

According to Tripadvisor, there is no better way to get into the swing of Saigon than riding a motorbike. Enjoy the ride on the busy streets full of rushing people and transports, and then turn into the alleys filled with food fragrance to enjoy countless typical street foods of Saigon, the intersection of various cultures, an international rendezvous with a combination of unique local points and modern world style.

Saigon is not only known as the business and financial hub of Vietnam, it is also an ideal destination for foodie travelers. Coming to Saigon, tourists will immerse in many different cultural identities from different regions. In particular, the unmissable culinary culture must be mentioned, especially the tempting Saigon street food. The dishes that tourists should try when arriving at Saigon are Cam Tam Saigon (broken rice), sui cao (ravioli soup), Hu tieu Nam Vang (Nam Vang noodle soup), banh trang tron (rice paper mix), pha lau (lance), bot chien (fried dough), chuoi nep nuong (baked sticky banana), bo la lot (Marinated beef rolled with laksa leaves), crab soup, fish nuggets…

Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards is an annual award voted by millions of travelers around the world. Besides drawing votes from around the world, the awards are divided by destinations according to Asia, Europe, America, Central America, South America, South Pacific and categories such as the best outdoor activities, exclusive experiences, wine tasting, cycling tours, luxury tours, extreme expeditions, best food destinations…, according to the Tourism Information Technology Center.

