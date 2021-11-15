You can earn an extra $2,500 per month with one of these weekend jobs

Many people would like to earn extra income, but finding spare time during the week can be hard.

There are many weekend jobs out there that could potentially net you $2,500 more every month.

Examples include survey taker, pet and house sitter, wedding staff, tour guide and more.

Ever since I got laid off from my full-time job in 2015, I’ve been on a quest to bring in multiple streams of income every month. I’ve started my own businesses, built passive-income streams, and even taken occasional weekend gigs in order to earn more during months I needed a boost.

If you want to make more money or get a side hustle but don’t have much free time during the week, there are many interesting and unique jobs you can do on weekends to help make extra money. Some don’t even require you to leave your couch or kitchen table.

So if you’re looking for a weekend job — or two — here are five that can help you make up to $2,500 extra per month.

1. Survey taker

Perhaps you like to spend quality time on your couch during the weekend. You can still earn a good amount of cash while binge-watching your favorite TV shows as a survey taker. There are survey sites like Survey Junkie or SwagBucks that pay consumers to answer questions, give feedback, and share information.

You can get paid, on average from $10 to $50 per survey. If you can find between 12 and 20 high-paying surveys every weekend, you can make $2,500.

2. Rentals

If you look around your apartment or house, chances are you’ll find things you can rent to others. You can start by renting your space. For example, people can use your backyard or living room for a party. You can even rent a closet or garage for someone to use as storage. But different websites also allow you to rent your belongings, like baby strollers or golf clubs.

Start by making a list of items or spaces you can rent, and then check out Peerspace to rent out your home for events, Neighbor to rent your space for storage, and FriendWithA to rent your stuff.

If you rent out your space for five weekend parties during the month at $500 per event, you can make $2,500 that month.

3. House or pet sitter

Getting paid to watch other people’s prized possessions is a great weekend gig if you’re responsible and caring. People will pay you to watch their pets, stay at their empty house, or even just go over and water their plants.

These jobs don’t usually require having to interact with humans — which could be a plus if you’re not looking to be social on weekends. You can find pet-sitting jobs here and house-sitting jobs here.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average pet sitter in New York City can make about $2,671 a month, and a house sitter can make about $4,184 a month.

4. Wedding event staff or entertainer

Since the pandemic paused a lot of weddings, many couples are now flocking to wedding vendors and venues to replan their postponed celebrations. The influx of people getting married comes with a demand for event staff and entertainers.

If you’re good at photography, DJing, floral design, or party planning, consider working some weddings on the weekend. You can post your services on a formal wedding-vendor website like The Knot, or on a more general party website, like GigSalad or Thumbtack.

If you charge $850 as a wedding DJ for example, you’d have to work only three weddings per month to make just over $2,500.

5. Tour guide

If you’re a great public speaker or storyteller — and you have a passion for local history and landmarks — you could become a tour guide.

Tourists and city locals alike are always looking for fun activities, including tours — whether they’re on bikes, hikes, buses, or even Segways. They also come in a variety of themes including ghosts, city history, food, and architecture. Some places even have unique TV, film, or book-related theme tours if something was filmed or written about in the area.

Start by researching what tours your city offers and find one they don’t have but that you think people would be eager to sign up for. For inspiration, ask questions in neighborhood groups or visit local travel websites. Then you can create the tour, set the price, and advertise it on places like Airbnb Experiences, Tripadvisor, and others.

Let’s say your tour costs $50 a person. You’d only need 12-13 people a weekend to make about $2,500 in revenue a month. Even at $30, you’d still only need 20 or 21 people per weekend to make that much per month.

By Jen Glantz

Jen Glantz is the founder of the viral business Bridesmaid for Hire, the creator of the project Finally the Bride, the voice of the podcast “You’re Not Getting Any Younger,” and the author of the Amazon-bestselling books “All My Friends are Engaged” and “Always a Bridesmaid for Hire,” published by Simon and Schuster.

