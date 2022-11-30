Yoga: Why must students invest their time in it?

Students go through a lot of mental and physical exertion every day. They have classes to attend, signs to submit, deadlines to meet, and a lot of studying once every other activity is taken care of. In the midst of all this, they need to practice something that can relax not only their body but also their mind. It calls for yoga!

Yoga is a physical exercise involving meditation and practicing relaxing poses. People learn to breathe rhythmically and add years to their lifeline by making it a part of their routine every day. Often, we realize the importance of such activities only after we have started aging, but when students understand the benefits they can start at an early age and prevent multiple emotional and physical problems.

Advantages of yoga for students

Improved sleep patterns

A student might have a complicated sleep pattern, not focusing on how long they sleep since their priority is to complete every school task. Another problem is waking up tired despite sleeping for a good six hours.

According to John Hopkins and his conducted study on yoga and its effects on people, we observe that it can improve the posture of people while they sleep and when they are awake. This enhances the quality of their sleep. After conducting the study on a given sample, 55% of yoga practitioners claimed to have good sleep patterns, waking up well-rested.

Breathing control and techniques

This is an all-in-one advantage because improving our breathing techniques can affect our body and mind. That is because our breathing patterns are unique when we are stressed, angry, happy, or sad. By practicing a certain way and technique of breathing, the right combination of short and long breaths, students can trick themselves into reducing stress naturally.

Despite having an immense amount of pressure from the institution, students can remain active and fresh if schools includes yoga, with other forms of recreational activities into the schedule. To keep students away from academic pressure and help them learn at their pace, schools can use the learning management system.

Building immunity

Having good immunity and Healthcare is important. After the pandemic, students have become more cautious about their everyday routines and health practices. Being sick can affect their academic performance. But a student who practices yoga every day doesn’t fall sick because they have improved immunity. Yoga improves blood circulation, and physical and mental health, helping students fight common viruses and minimize the effect of other inflammatory components in their bodies.

Better brain performance

Students practice yoga to feel relaxed and improve their brain health. A study from the US National Library of medicine shows how yoga practice can affect the default mode network and how the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex engages in cognitive tasks. This, in turn, reduces the stress and challenges students might go through, physically and mentally, during puberty. Yoga can reduce disruptive and violent behavioral changes among students.

Boosts memory power

In a study, researchers observed improvement and a boost in memory power among adults subjected to only a three-month course in practicing yoga activities.

The catch is that it is more effective than simple memory training exercises because yoga focuses on all other aspects of the body and not just the brain. The verbal memory might be the same for both courses, but people who were exclusively involved in yoga also saw improvements in visual-spatial memory, reducing anxiety and depression levels. Students can practice this as first-time yoga enthusiasts and maintain it in their everyday routine after realizing its benefits.

Body posture benefits

School students have the most amount of body image issues. most of this can be improved with the right body posture and balance, which yoga can help them with. a good posture can help them;

Avoid injuries, and heal quickly from them.

Prevent joint and muscle aches, improving muscle strength.

Encourages them to participate in sports and extracurricular activities.

Make muscles flexible and stronger while preventing joint and muscle wear and tear.

Building Personality

This might seem a little farfetched, but it is relatable because by practicing yoga, students have a clear understanding and connection of body and mind. They perceive the world better, have more self-confidence, and can think through things logically. It builds their character, developing and improving their personality, making them responsible and self-sufficient individuals.

It is the responsibility of school authorities to promote yoga with other academic activities. Only then would students find the perfect body-mind balance required to pursue a perfect career and lifestyle. Moreover, using tools like school management system can also help students cope with the academic challenges. If you have not yet tried yoga, begin with a few classes and observe the positive changes in your life!