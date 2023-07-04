Yamaha’s new motorcycle to be sold in Vietnam

The revealed images indicate that this is a naked bike model with a classic style.

Shortly after unveiling the WR155R, Yamaha Vietnam continues to plan to introduce a new model to domestic users. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has only released a silhouette image of the bike, named “contemporary legend.”

Based on the image, it is not difficult to recognize that this is the latest version of the XSR900 model. This bike is positioned as part of the Sport Heritage line. Compared to the previous version, the 2023 XSR900 has undergone several design and equipment changes.

Previously, Revzone Yamaha Motor, the distributor of Yamaha motorcycles in Vietnam, sold the 2021 XSR900 model for 339 million Vietnamese dong. The addition of the latest version helps diversify the Sport Heritage product range.

In the latest version, the XSR900 is equipped with a quick-shifting 2-way transmission system, traction control system (TCS), 3 riding modes, automatic throttle… The front suspension is an inverted type with adjustable settings. The front brakes are from the Brembo brand, combined with dual 298mm discs.

The power of the XSR900 comes from a liquid-cooled 890cc 3-cylinder engine. This engine delivers 119 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

It is likely that the XSR900 2023, when launched in Vietnam, will have a higher price than the previous generation’s 339 million dong. It will compete with models such as the Triumph Speed Twin 900 (359.9 million dong) and the Kawasaki Z900RS (415 million dong). @Zing News