Home » Xôi – Sticky rice is considered to be “the embodiment of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine”
ReviewsTravel

Xôi – Sticky rice is considered to be “the embodiment of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine”

The popular British travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler classified "Xôi" (sticky rice) as "the embodiment of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine" in its list of ten great meals in Hanoi for vegetarians.

by Linh Vu

According to this magazine, Xôi – sticky rice, which is accessible at every street stall, is frequently consumed for breakfast by locals. Sticky rice is always “the embodiment of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine”, whether consumed in a popular form, in a takeout bag or in restaurants with a fancy style. There are several varieties of sticky rice, including white sticky rice, peanut sticky rice, Xôi Xéo, Xôi Gấc, sticky rice with corn, coconut, and Xôi Khúc. In addition to being vegetarian with peanuts, Vietnamese people often like to eat savory dishes such as chả (Vietnamese ham), eggs, braised meat, ruốc thịt (salted shredded meat), and pate.

Xôi Xéo

Cách nấu xôi gấc truyền thống dẻo thơm cực hấp dẫn tại nhà

Xôi Gấc – Sticky rice with a red color and flavor from the Sweet Gourd (or Gac fruit)

Cách nấu xôi khúc lá dứa thơm dẻo, đẹp mắt, đơn giản tại nhà

Xôi Khúc – Sticky rice with mung bean filling

Other vegetarian dishes on this list include vegetarian vermicelli, bánh xèo, tofu with tomato sauce, and many more. The dishes are assessed using criteria proposed by culinary experts and consumers, such as ease of eating, popularity, variety of flavors, and accessibility in every restaurant.

Cách Làm Bánh Xèo Chay Giòn Ngon Đơn Giản | DLBAAu

Bánh Xèo

Cách xào rau muống tỏi xanh giòn dậy mùi thơm

Rau muống xào tỏi – Stir-fried morning glory with garlic

Furthermore, the list praised stir-fried morning glory with garlic as “a rustic dish that still demonstrates its attractiveness and deliciousness.” The list also includes a banana flower salad and a green papaya salad with cool, delightful tastes.

Vietnamese sweets and drinks, such as chè chuối (banana sweet soup), bánh trôi (floating cake), and iced milk coffee, are also recommended by Condé Nast Traveler.

@cntraveller.com

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Hanoi: BlackPink dances to ‘See Tình’, wearing Nón...

Prohibited items to bring into the BLACKPINK concert...

Hanoi is about to have a “sleepless” entertainment...

Born Pink concert still going on at the...

Creative art space from rags in Hanoi

Hanoi: Outbreaks of dengue fever