Xôi – Sticky rice is considered to be “the embodiment of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine”

According to this magazine, Xôi – sticky rice, which is accessible at every street stall, is frequently consumed for breakfast by locals. Sticky rice is always “the embodiment of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine”, whether consumed in a popular form, in a takeout bag or in restaurants with a fancy style. There are several varieties of sticky rice, including white sticky rice, peanut sticky rice, Xôi Xéo, Xôi Gấc, sticky rice with corn, coconut, and Xôi Khúc. In addition to being vegetarian with peanuts, Vietnamese people often like to eat savory dishes such as chả (Vietnamese ham), eggs, braised meat, ruốc thịt (salted shredded meat), and pate.

Other vegetarian dishes on this list include vegetarian vermicelli, bánh xèo, tofu with tomato sauce, and many more. The dishes are assessed using criteria proposed by culinary experts and consumers, such as ease of eating, popularity, variety of flavors, and accessibility in every restaurant.

Furthermore, the list praised stir-fried morning glory with garlic as “a rustic dish that still demonstrates its attractiveness and deliciousness.” The list also includes a banana flower salad and a green papaya salad with cool, delightful tastes.

Vietnamese sweets and drinks, such as chè chuối (banana sweet soup), bánh trôi (floating cake), and iced milk coffee, are also recommended by Condé Nast Traveler.

@cntraveller.com