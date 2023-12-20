Xiaomi revealed a huge investment in its first electric car

In an interview with Chinese media, Lei Jun said the company employed 3,400 engineers as well as R&D investments worth more than 1 billion EUR. According to him, that is 10 times more resources than usual, further reinforcing the commitment and trust that Xiaomi has in the electric transportations market .

These are staggering numbers but in line with Xiaomi’s project, where the company aims to eventually enter the automotive industry for sales purposes. Also according to Lei Jun, Xiaomi will use proven technologies from reputable auto manufacturers.