Xiaomi revealed a huge investment in its first electric car

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun recently revealed the huge investment that his brand has invested in the first electric car model that the company is expected to launch in the first half of 2024.
In an interview with Chinese media, Lei Jun said the company employed 3,400 engineers as well as R&D investments worth more than 1 billion EUR. According to him, that is 10 times more resources than usual, further reinforcing the commitment and trust that Xiaomi has in the electric transportations market .
These are staggering numbers but in line with Xiaomi’s project, where the company aims to eventually enter the automotive industry for sales purposes. Also according to Lei Jun, Xiaomi will use proven technologies from reputable auto manufacturers.
However, Lei Jun also admitted that Xiaomi will face some challenges as he expressed concern about possible difficulties in the vehicle production line and could delay the delivery of the model. to all interested parties. According to this leader, a waiting period of 2 to 3 years will create a bad reputation for Xiaomi in the electric vehicle market.
The electric vehicle market is on a growth trend with more and more brands launching very interesting models. In the Chinese market, a number of startups have been established and recorded some success in this field. That means the company will face very fierce competition and the success of Xiaomi’s first electric car model may depend on delivery time rather than the car’s technology and price.