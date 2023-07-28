Xanh SM preparing to launch tech-based motorbike taxi in August

It is known in July, Xanh SM Company announced the recruitment of 400 Xanh SM Bike drivers with an attractive monthly income of up to 18 million VND, a discount rate of 15.5%, and, notably, the drivers will be provided with VinFast electric motorbikes worth up to 50 million Vietnamese Dong without the need to prepare their own vehicles.

According to sources from VTC News, Xanh SM is planning to launch and operate their electric motorbike ride-hailing service using VinFast electric bikes in August.

“The VinFast electric bikes equipped for Xanh SM Bike service have smart connectivity via eSIM, enabling the vehicles to be constantly tracked and monitored on the centralized system, providing drivers with more peace of mind, especially when operating during the evening hours (in light of potential risks like theft),” the source said.

@Cafef