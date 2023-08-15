Xanh SM Bike ride-hailing service officially launches, with fares starting from 4,800 dong/km

Starting from 2:00 PM on August 14th, 2023, the SM Bike Green transportation service will officially commence its operations in its first location, Hanoi. This service involves passenger transportation using VinFast electric motorcycles by the GSM Corporation, introduced just 4 months after the launch of the SM Taxi Green service.

In the initial phase, the service will utilize a fleet of VinFast Feliz S electric motorcycles in the distinctive Cyan green color of SM Bike. In the subsequent phase, SM Bike plans to incorporate the VinFast Evo200 electric motorcycle model.

The starting fare for the first 2 kilometers of the SM Bike Green service is 13,800 Vietnamese dong (equivalent to 6,900 dong per kilometer). From the 3rd kilometer onwards, the fare rate is 4,800 dong per kilometer. Customers in Hanoi can book the SM Bike Green service through the SM Bike app available on the iOS App Store and Android’s Google Play Store.

Notably, SM Bike introduces the “Green 2 School” service specifically designed to transport students to schools and universities with flexible hourly schedules using the SM Bike electric motorcycle, or through fixed routes using the SM Taxi electric car and SM Luxury electric car.

Speaking at the launch event of the SM Bike Green service in Hanoi, Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, the CEO of GSM Corporation, stated: “The launch of SM Bike Green in Hanoi holds significant meaning for GSM. In just 4 months of operation, we have become the world’s first fully electric transportation service provider. Alongside our plans to expand electric taxi services to 27 provinces and 3 countries, SM Bike aims to extend electric motorcycle services to 5 provinces and cities with a fleet size of up to 60,000 vehicles by 2023.”

