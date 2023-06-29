Wuling Hongguang mini electric car priced at nearly 300 million VND

Wuling Hongguang has 2 versions with 6 variants, priced from 239 million to 282 million Vietnamese dong.

On the morning of June 29th, Wuling officially launched the Hongguang mini electric car in the Vietnamese market. This model has 2 versions with 6 additional variants, priced from 239 million to 282 million Vietnamese dong.

With this price range, Wuling Hongguang will face some difficulties as the expected price for this model was previously between 150-250 million Vietnamese dong. Wuling started accepting deposits on June 29th and will deliver the cars in the third quarter of this year.

As previously revealed, Hongguang has a compact and square kei-car design. It is currently the smallest commercial vehicle in Vietnam, with dimensions of 2,921 x 1,499 x 1,626 mm.

In terms of equipment, Hongguang features halogen headlights, electric trunk opening, LED taillights, and 12-inch wheels. The premium version also includes LED daytime running lights and projectors.

Inside the car, it is equipped with a 7-inch digital control screen, dual-zone air conditioning, Bluetooth/radio connectivity, parking sensors, and a reverse camera. The drawback is that the interior design of Hongguang is quite basic, with no central screen and fabric seats. Wuling Hongguang is equipped with an electric motor with a power output of 26.82 horsepower and a torque of 85 Nm. According to the manufacturer, this model has a maximum speed of 100 km/h. The difference between the 2 versions lies in the battery capacity. The standard version uses a 9.6 kWh battery for a range of 120 km, while the premium version is equipped with a 13.4 kWh battery pack for a maximum range of 170 km. The safety features of the car include ABS/EBD brakes, tire pressure monitoring, and a driver’s airbag (in the premium version). Overall, it is difficult to expect Wuling Hongguang to be equipped with more features at this price point. Currently, Wuling Hongguang does not have a direct competitor in Vietnam. The closest in price to this model is the A-class hatchback segment, including Toyota Wigo, Kia Morning, Hyundai Grand i10 with prices from 356 million VND. @Zing News