Singapore has secured the top position in the Henley Passport Index, surpassing Japan as the world’s most powerful passport, according to the latest rankings. The Singaporean passport now grants visa-free entry to an impressive 192 out of 227 destinations worldwide. In contrast, Vietnam’s passport currently ranks 82nd on the index, offering visa-free access to 55 destinations.

The rankings were compiled using data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), which assesses the number of destinations accessible without a prior visa for each passport holder. Tied for second place are Germany, Italy, and Spain, with their citizens enjoying visa-free access to 190 global destinations.

Japan, which held the top spot last year, has now slipped to third place, with its passport allowing visa-free access to 189 destinations—down from 193 in the previous year. Sharing the third position are Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden.

Notably, the United Kingdom experienced a positive shift, rising two places to claim the fourth position, marking a turnaround after a six-year decline.

Henley and Partners, in a press release, noted that over the history of the 18-year-old ranking, there has been a consistent trend towards increased travel freedom worldwide.

Singapore previously held the top spot in 2021, with access to 194 destinations, but it dropped to second place the following year. Over the past decade, Singapore has steadily increased its score by 25, elevating the country by five places to reclaim the number one ranking.

Conversely, the United States saw the smallest increase in its passport index score among the top 10 countries over the last decade. As a result, it now ranks eighth on the passport index, falling behind countries like South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, as pointed out by Greg Lindsay, an urban tech fellow at Cornell Tech’s Jacobs Institute.

Lindsay’s statement also warned that the continuous decline in the U.S.’s ranking could negatively impact its soft power, affecting businesses inviting partners to meetings and causing delays in tourist applications. This decline serves as a cautionary signal for Canada and other Anglosphere nations as well.

Henley and Partners emphasized that a strong passport offers more than just travel benefits; it also provides significant financial freedoms, facilitating international investments and business opportunities. As geopolitical volatility and regional instability increase, the value of global connectivity and access will become even more crucial for wealth creation and preservation.

Here’s how all countries ranked on Passport Index.