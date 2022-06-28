Working in the second largest company in the world, is Apple’s employee salary high?

In fact, Apple has never released the payroll of the company’s employees, but based on data from the US office of Foreign Worker Certification, Business Insider has compiled a list of the payroll of many current employees. job for Apple. Note that these data do not include the value of company shares that these employees are holding.

Specifically, this list includes the income level of Apple employees currently working in three states of California, Texas and Washington. Among them, the highest salary belongs to 2 senior engineers in charge of software development, each person is paid 322,000 USD/year, equivalent to 7.49 billion VND. The lowest among them is a business data analyst, working in Texas, with a salary of 102,100 USD/year, equivalent to 2.37 billion VND. All of these figures are income before taxes.

Here are the specific numbers:

Electrical/Electronics Engineer

John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of hardware

– Design verification engineer: 126,493 to 180,000 USD.

– Project management: 140,000 to 195,000 USD.

– Hardware system engineer: 130,000 to 195,000 USD.

– Power design engineer: 161,000 to 179,566 USD.

– Broadcast circuit design engineer: 153,470 to 156,398 USD.

– System design engineer: 134,307 to 217,990 USD.

Industrial art design engineer

Jony Ive, former head of design at Apple

– Project management: 143,923 to 164,000 USD.

– Industrial design engineer: 124,200 to 203,335 USD.

– Design quality inspection engineer: 123,560 to 180,000 USD.

– Product quality inspection engineer: 135,000 to 178,586 USD.

Software and Application Programmers

Software developer is one of the best paying positions at Apple

– Project management: 135,000 to 190,000 USD.

– Machine learning engineer: 137,000 to 174,256 USD.

– Software development engineer: 131,808 to 255,000 USD.

– Engineers developing tools and automation: 122,120 to 200,000 USD.

Data analysis

Data is also an extremely hot industry at the moment

– Project director: 145,000 to 168,925 USD.

– Data engineer: 155,000 to 175,000 USD.

Data scientist: $140,000 to $200,000.

Other locations:

Other positions at “Apple Defect” also have a salary of 100,000 USD or more

– Financial analysis: 110,000 to 181,406 USD.

– Graphic design: 140,000 to 201,764 USD.

– Legal advisor: 210,000 to 225,000 USD.

Global Supply Chain Manager: $145,000 to $185,000.

