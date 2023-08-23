Workers have 4 consecutive days off on National Day 2/9

On this year’s National Day, September 2nd, workers will have a continuous 4-day break, starting from Friday (September 1st) until the end of Monday (September 4th).

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) stated that civil servants and officials will have time off for the 2023 National Day celebrations from Friday (September 1st) to the end of Monday (September 4th).

This holiday period includes 2 days for the National Day celebrations, 1 regular weekly day off, and 1 compensatory day off for the regular weekly day off according to the Labor Code regulations.

MOLISA suggests that organizations and units managing the National Day holiday schedule for this year carefully arrange and organize work departments to address continuous tasks, ensuring effective service for institutions and the people.

For organizations and units not adhering to fixed Saturday and Sunday weekends, the arrangement of holiday schedules will depend on the specific programs and plans of each unit to ensure compatibility. Regarding non-civil servant workers, employers will decide the options for observing the 2023 National Day holiday. Accordingly, regular workers will have Saturday, September 2nd, off and will be able to choose either Friday or Sunday. In case the weekly day off coincides with a public holiday or festival, workers will be compensated for the missed weekly day off on the next working day as stipulated by the Labor Code. @Vietnamnet