Wooden pedestrian bridge in Da Nang makes it to Top 7 Impressions of Vietnam 2023

Recently, residents and tourists visiting the city of Da Nang have been captivated by the unique architecture of the pedestrian bridge spanning across Nguyen Tat Thanh coastal road in Lien Chieu district.

This bridge, invested by the Mikazuki Group from Japan, connects the Da Nang Mikazuki Japanese Resorts & Spa area to the coastal region. The bridge was inaugurated to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, earning it the nickname “Friendship Bridge.”

On July 1, 2023, Mikazuki Group held the inauguration of a pedestrian bridge across Nguyen Tat Thanh beach, Lien Chieu district, Da Nang city with a total investment of more than 42 billion VND. Photo: Da Nang Mikazuki

The Vietnam-Japan Friendship Bridge stands nearly 13 meters tall, stretching over 140 meters, with a floor area of approximately 665 square meters. Designed in the Japanese architectural style, the ascent to the bridge is portrayed like a knot in the art of Japanese rope weaving, symbolizing the strong and enduring diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Another highlight of the bridge is the two observation decks designed for visitors to capture memorable “check-in” moments.

The design of the bridge is Japanese architectural style. The path leading up to the bridge is represented as a knot in Japanese rope weaving art, demonstrating the strength of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries. Photo: Da Nang Mikazuki

In addition to the observation decks, elevators have been installed outside to facilitate convenient access for people with disabilities.

At night, the bridge shimmers with colors thanks to the LED lighting system. Photo: Da Nang Mikazuki

This public infrastructure is intended for both locals and tourists to experience. The Friendship Bridge is also expected to contribute significantly to the development of tourism in the northwest part of Da Nang city.

The pedestrian bridge is a new destination chosen by many people and tourists to visit, stroll and check-in. This project is also expected to contribute to creating a highlight for city tourism. Photo: Da Nang Mikazuki

Recently, readers of the Saigon Economic group voted the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Bridge as one of the Top 7 Unique Architectural Works within the framework of the Top 7 Impressions of Vietnam program organized by Saigon Tiep Thi, a publication of Saigon Economic.

