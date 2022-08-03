With an investment of 13 billion USD by the US energy corporation to develop wind power, what potential does this locality have?

This project has an expected capacity of 4,000 MW. The deployment of this offshore wind power project of AES Group is with the desire to contribute to Vietnam’s carbon emission reduction plan and achieve the target committed at COP26.

With its geographical location in the Southeast region, adjacent to the southern key economic region and having a transmission line system of 500 kV and 220 kV, Binh Thuan is very convenient to develop power projects and renewable energy, especially offshore wind power and LNG gas power to supply electricity to the southern provinces.

Binh Thuan is considered to have the highest potential for wind and solar energy in the country. The average number of windy and sunny hours here is higher than the average number of hours in the South. The average number of peak sunshine hours is 4.5 – 6 hours, higher than the national average of 3 – 5 hours.

A special advantage of offshore wind power is that the number of hours of electricity generation is very high, from 5,000 – 6,000 hours/year compared to 1,600 hours/year of solar power. According to the report on the potential of offshore wind and wave energy in Vietnam’s waters by the General Department of Seas and Islands of Vietnam, the average wind speed per year is from 7-10 m/s with a wind energy density of about 300 m/s. -700 W/m2 .

With this feature, Binh Thuan is a potential wind power province in Vietnam and is also the province with the first wind power projects in the country. Wind power project Phong Dien 1 with 24 wind towers is the first wind power project in the country to generate electricity on the national grid system.

The issue of renewable energy, especially wind power and solar power in Binh Thuan, is attracting a great deal of domestic and foreign investors. Wind Power Plant 1 is the first wind power project in Vietnam, operated by Renewable Energy Vietnam One Member Limited Liability Company (REVN), which has generated electricity on the national grid system.

Some foreign investment projects in renewable energy in Binh Thuan can be mentioned: Eco Seido solar power plant, ThangLong Wind wind power project of Enterprize Energy, Ke Ga cape LNG power project of Energy Capital (Vietnam) and Excelerate Energy (USA),…

And recently, at the annual dialogue on Energy Security between Vietnam and the United States taking place from July 27 to 28, AES Corporation of the United States proposed a letter of intent to the Vietnamese Delegation with the desire to deploy offshore wind power project in Binh Thuan province, Vietnam with a total cost of 13 billion USD, expected capacity of 4,000 MW.

Recognizing and determining the importance of renewable energy sources, the Department of Industry and Trade has advised the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan province to prepare the Provincial Wind and Solar Power Development Planning for the period to 2020, with a vision to 2030 in order to identify identify potential areas for wind and solar power development. From there, creating a legal basis and favorable conditions for investors to effectively exploit the province’s advantages in natural resources, develop local industries, and contribute together with the whole country in ensuring energy security. national quantity.

In order to exploit the advantages and potentials of the locality, contributing to ensuring national energy security, Binh Thuan province proposed the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to consider supplementing and approving the list of development projects. power source projects in the period of 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2045, including: 8 offshore wind power projects, with a capacity of 22,200 MW, the Ke Ga Cape LNG gas power project, with a capacity of 3,200 MW, and the storage hydropower project. capacity in Phan Son commune, Bac Binh district, with a capacity of 600 MW; updated 14 wind power projects on land, with a total capacity of 378 MW, 62 solar power projects with a total capacity of 3,371 MW.

At the same time, the province also proposed to consider adding to the national electricity planning for the period of 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2045, transmission line systems and 500 kV and 220 kV substations, deploying copper sets to serve the connection, transmission, capacity release and effective promotion of power source projects in Binh Thuan province, in which, there are 500 kV transmission lines and transformer stations to relieve electricity capacity of power projects.

Source: CafeF