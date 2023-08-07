Will the martial arts match between Musk and Zuckerberg be live?

Announced on social network X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, billionaire Elon Musk said that the freestyle martial arts match (VMM) between him and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed live on X.

“The Zuck vs Musk match will be streamed live on X. All profits will go to the veterans fund,” Musk said, without providing any other details.

Responding on his Threads social app, Mr. Zuckerberg replied: “I’m willing to fight today. (But) I suggested August 26, which is also the day he first made the challenge, but Musk did not confirm it. Waited a while and didn’t see it”.

Mr. Zuckerberg also suggested using “a more trusted platform” to be able to raise money for charity.

Also on August 6, Musk said on X that he “lifts weights all day, prepares for the game”, adding that he doesn’t have time to practice so he brings weights to work.

When a user on X asked Mr. Musk what this match was for, Mr. Musk replied: “It’s a more civilized form of war. Men like war.”

The source of the VMM battle between the two social network and technology bosses began with the owner of X. On June 20, Mr. Musk posted a tweet on social networks, saying that he was ready to fight with Mr. Zuckerberg in an iron cage, who is practicing jiujitsu.

A day later, Mr. Zuckerberg posted multiple photos of himself winning matches at his company and asked Mr. Musk to send information about the location of the cage match. Mr. Musk answered ” Vegas Octagon “, where VMM championship matches are often held in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA).