Will a K-pop project come to Hanoi soon?

At noon on August 8, Dispatch's Instagram page - a popular online publication in Korea covering the K-pop industry - shared a photograph of the Rùa Tower at Hoàn Kiếm Lake with the words "Where To Next?". Vietnamese fans have been unable to sit still since this news broke.

by Linh Vu
Hoàn Kiếm Lake appeared in Dispatch's new post - Photo: Dispatch

Many people believe that the image above is from Dispatch’s D’Festa project and that the next stop is Hanoi. Previously, D’Festa was hosted in Hong Kong, and similar media articles were published.

There are portraits of numerous popular group members in the post, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, BTS, NU’EST, Seventeen, TWICE, Stray Kids, TXT, and ENHYPEN. Dispatch has yet to make an official statement.

D’Festa is regarded as a global K-pop festival in which fans may see exhibitions, and movies, and interact with stars online. This show is broken into three sections: the film, the exhibition, and the experience.

