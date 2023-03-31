Home » Wild monkeys cause chaos in Hanoi’s residential area
Derelict monkeys have been harassing residents of Tan Mai Street, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi for about 5 months.

by Linh Vu
wild monkeys in Hanoi

Several people claim that these monkeys specialize in moving on rooftops and eaves, playing, stealing food, damaging decorative plants, and generally making people’s life difficult. Currently, many houses have advised one another to carefully close the door at night to avoid monkeys entering the house as previously.

According to locals, these monkeys of unknown origin initially emerged during the Lunar New Year and had at least two of them. Yet, because these monkeys move frequently and do not stay still, it is difficult to trap them.

Wild monkeys climb on household roofs. Photo: VTV24

To guarantee safety, the government has also warned citizens to take precautionary steps such as locking windows and installing door nets.

Everyone hopes the siege work will be completed soon and successfully before the breeding season. If you miss the moment when the number of persons grows after spawning, the scenario will become considerably more problematic.

Wild monkeys are hanging around on the household balconies. Photo: VTV24

@vtv.vn

