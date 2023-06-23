Wide-ranging thunderstorms to persist in Ho Chi Minh City in the upcoming days

According to the forecast, in the next 10 days, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) will continue to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in some areas. Specifically, there will be scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with locally moderate to heavy rainfall.

On the evening of June 22nd, widespread heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong gusty winds occurred in the HCMC area. During the thunderstorm, several roads in HCMC were flooded, and trees were knocked down.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station, in the next 24 hours, the low-pressure trough with its axis at around 23-25 degrees north latitude is connected to a low-pressure area to the west, which continues to be pushed southward by the strengthening continental high-pressure system in the north.

The tropical high-pressure system aloft with its axis crossing the North Central Coast is gradually weakening and retreating eastward. The Southwest monsoon winds have a moderate intensity.

In the next 48 hours to 10 days, the low-pressure trough with its axis crossing the Northern Midlands will be active, gradually lifting its axis northward from around June 26th, and around June 28th-29th, it will tend to redevelop in connection with the low-pressure area to the west. The Southwest monsoon winds have a moderate intensity.

Heavy rain caused flooding in many places in Ho Chi Minh City.

At higher altitudes, the tropical high-pressure system is gradually retreating eastward, and from around June 25th-26th, there is a possibility of encroaching westward. Based on these weather patterns, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station predicts that in the coming days, HCMC will continue to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in some areas. In the afternoon and evening, there will be scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms, with locally moderate to heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature in HCMC for the next 10 days will range from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, with an average probability of rainfall ranging from 70% to 80%. “The rainy and thunderstorm weather in the afternoons and evenings may be accompanied by extreme weather phenomena such as storms, whirlwinds, hail, and strong gusty winds, posing risks to people participating in traffic or outdoor activities,” stated the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Station. @Zing News