Why You Should Upgrade To A Mesh WiFi Router?

Mesh WiFi System is a whole-home WiFi system that consists of a main router that connects to the main modem and a series of nodes or modules that are placed around the house for providing full house WiFi coverage and eliminating the dead zones.

Mesh WiFi is the latest piece of technology in the wireless industry that is built for people that live in huge homes or buildings with weak and poor WiFi coverage. Traditional routers have a limited range only, whereas, with Mesh WiFi, you can cover the whole house without any problem.

All the major router manufacturers such as TP-Link, D-Link, Google, Linksys, etc have come up with their own Mesh WiFi systems. So are these Mesh WiFi routers worth all the hype and should you consider upgrading to a mesh router? Let’s find out by having a look at a few advantages of a Mesh WiFi router over traditional WiFi routers:

Better Coverage

The main reason why the Mesh WiFi system was created in the first place was to provide better coverage. Since a traditional WiFi router can have dead zones around the house, a Mesh WiFi network consists of nodes that are placed around the house to provide better coverage.

A Mesh WiFI system doesn’t depend on a single access point to transmit the signals, instead, it has multiple access points to provide better coverage around the house. All the nodes work together to ensure that strong wireless coverage is available in every corner of the house.

Eliminates Dead Zones

Just as the Mesh WiFi system provides better coverage around the house, it eliminates and minimizes dead zones around the house. With traditional wireless routers, WiFi signals tend to drop as you move away, whereas, with a mesh WiFi system, there are minimal dead zones around the house. All the nodes piggyback on one another and in case one of the nodes fails, the others cover up for that node. The whole system works like a continuous link to minimize dead zones around the house.

User-Friendly Mobile Apps

Another benefit of having a Mesh WiFi system is that everything can be managed directly from a user-friendly smartphone app. Although most traditional routers also come with their own dedicated mobile apps such as TPLinkWiFi or Nighthawk App, they are configured mostly through the default gateway address of the router.

With a Mesh WiFi System, you won’t have to worry about dealing with the default gateway address or any other settings through a web browser as everything can be managed through the mobile app. The app helps you manage all the settings of the WiFi system in an easy and user-friendly way so that everything is accessible at your fingertips and you no longer have to indulge yourself in the difficult process of configuring the router in the traditional way.

Customize The Network Size

You can customize the size of your mesh network and it can be any size you would want it to be. Since a Mesh system uses nodes and every single node connects to the previous and the next point in the network. So, if you feel that the size of the Mesh Network is not meeting the requirements of your home then you can add one node to the system at any time you want to. There is minimal setup required to add a node into the network.

Similarly, if you feel like you have too many nodes in the system and it is slowing down the whole network then you can take one away and remove it. To add or remove a node requires minimal setup. This control over the size of the network that the mesh WiFi network provides, you don’t get this with traditional WiFi routers.

Easy Configuration

Some people think that since a mesh network has multiple nodes, it would be difficult to configure all of them one by one through the mobile app. However, that is not the case. Once you configure the main access point, all the other points in the network configure themselves and you don’t have to manually configure them one by one.

Resilience

Resilience is another benefit of Mesh networks as they face fewer connection failures. All the nodes in the network are interconnected with each other and in case one of them fails, the other nodes pick the information and find a fix on their own so that there is less connection failure.

Mesh WiFi systems are a great piece of technology that is going to have a lot of uses in the upcoming. For large houses and buildings, it is a great system to provide wireless coverage all around. The biggest fallback is that it slows down the network as with every node you lose a little bit of speed. These are also more expensive than traditional routers but overall, these are a great piece of technology that is helping to improve the coverage in large buildings and homes.