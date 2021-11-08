Why Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island sees boom in tourism

The number of local tourists to the island city of Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang has been on the rise.

Phu Quoc airport welcomed nearly 2,000 passengers between November 1-7, according to Nguyen Minh Dong, director of Phu Quoc International Airport.

So far, Phu Quoc is serving four air routes linking HCMC, Can Tho, DaNang and HaiPhong with 7-8 daily flights each, local media reported.

As per local regulations, all passengers are required to have tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours before their departure, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or show a certificate of full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 within six months from the departing date. They also have to complete electronic health declarations before checking in for all flights.

Visitors can leave Phu Quoc by air or choose express boats to the two local cities of Ha Tien and Rach Gia.

“The Covid-19 situation in Phu Quoc has been basically controlled as nearly all of local residents aged from 18 have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19”, Nguyen Minh Dong added.

As planned, Phu Quoc island will welcome foreign tourists who have the Covid-19 vaccine passport again from November 20.

On October 25, Phu Quoc International Airport received the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate from the Airports Council International (ACI) for maintaining safety and prevention measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, the DTI News reported.

